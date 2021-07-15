ADVISORY JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ

BoJ Governor Kuroda briefing after central bank policy meeting

Start: 16 Jul 2021 06:27 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2021 07:30 GMT

JAPAN - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks to reporters at the end of the central bank policy meeting. The Bank of Japan will offer a cautiously optimistic view of the economy in fresh quarterly projections, as renewed state of emergency curbs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic hurt consumption. The central bank will also unveil details of a new scheme to boost funding for activities aimed at battling climate change, putting it in line with its global counterparts stepping up efforts to deal with the economic fallout from climate risks.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - BOJ news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE JAPAN / WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN, CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC MUST ALL ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO".

DIGITAL: NO USE JAPANESE WEBSITES

Source: TVTOKYO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com