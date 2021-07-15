COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 15 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOURISM

Por
REUTERSJUL 15
15 de Julio de 2021

Travelers from England arrive in "amber listed" Spain

Start: 19 Jul 2021 07:20 GMT

End: 19 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

MALAGA - Travelers from England arrive in "amber listed" Spain but will not have to quarantine on return as of Monday (July 19) if they are fully vaccinated.

SCHEDULE OF FIRST THREE FLIGHTS:

BRISTOL - MALAGA: ARRIVAL 0740GMT

LIVERPOOL - MALAGA: ARRRIVAL 0755GMT

LONDON - MALAGA: ARRIVAL 0820gmt

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

La OMS dijo que China debe cooperar más en la investigación sobre el origen del COVID “para saber realmente qué pasó”

Espectacular tapón de Antetokounmpo que enloqueció a la NBA: Milwaukee Bucks empató las Finales ante los Suns

Yotuel, coautor de “Patria y vida”: “En Cuba no necesitamos líderes, lo somos todos”

Youtube acoge 3 nuevas funciones especiales para streamers

