Jueves 15 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HAITI-PRESIDENT/COLOMBIA-TIME APPROX-

Por
REUTERSJUL 15
15 de Julio de 2021

Colombian police hold newser on suspects in Haiti president killing

Start: 15 Jul 2021 11:41 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2021 11:57 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING++

BOGOTA - Colombian police hold a news conference on Colombian suspects arrested in connection to Haiti president's killing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Colombia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

