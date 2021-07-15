ADVISORY HAITI-PRESIDENT/COLOMBIA-TIME APPROX

Colombian police hold newser on suspects in Haiti president killing
Start: 15 Jul 2021 11:41 GMT
End: 15 Jul 2021 11:57 GMT
++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING++
BOGOTA - Colombian police hold a news conference on Colombian suspects arrested in connection to Haiti president's killing
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Colombia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com