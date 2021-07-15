ADVISORY --FLASH--4133-GERMANY-WEATHER/HOUSES COLLAPSE

Four dead and more than 30 missing in houses collapse
Start: 15 Jul 2021 06:49 GMT
End: 15 Jul 2021 06:52 GMT
AHRWEILER DSITRICT - Four people are dead and more than thirty missing following flooding in western Germany that caused half a dozen houses to collapse.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO ACCESS GERMANY
DIGITAL: NO ACCESS GERMANY
Source: EXTREMWETTER
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com