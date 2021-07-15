ADVISORY --FLASH--4133-GERMANY-WEATHER/HOUSES COLLAPSE

Four dead and more than 30 missing in houses collapse

Start: 15 Jul 2021 06:49 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2021 06:52 GMT

AHRWEILER DSITRICT - Four people are dead and more than thirty missing following flooding in western Germany that caused half a dozen houses to collapse.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO ACCESS GERMANY

DIGITAL: NO ACCESS GERMANY

Source: EXTREMWETTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com