Jueves 15 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY --FLASH--4133-GERMANY-WEATHER/HOUSES COLLAPSE

REUTERSJUL 15
15 de Julio de 2021

Four dead and more than 30 missing in houses collapse

Start: 15 Jul 2021 06:49 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2021 06:52 GMT

AHRWEILER DSITRICT - Four people are dead and more than thirty missing following flooding in western Germany that caused half a dozen houses to collapse.

Autoridades identificaron a joven hallada muerta en el puente de la autopista norte con calle 92, Bogotá

Leopoldo López: “Espero que Henrique Capriles no sea una foca ni se arrodille ante Nicolás Maduro”

La Policía de Haití dijo que detuvo a dos nuevos sospechosos del magnicidio de Moise

Sha’Carri Richardson, la carismática atleta que abrió el debate que puede dejar a la marihuana fuera de las sustancias consideradas doping

Adelanto exclusivo: los secretos de los autos de la Fórmula 1 de 2022 bajo la lupa de los especialistas

Sha’Carri Richardson, la carismática atleta que abrió el debate que puede dejar a la marihuana fuera de las sustancias consideradas doping

Lo que se hace por amor: mujer se hizo viral por aburrirse con su cita en el partido México vs Guatemala

Tri Olímpico ya tiene rival definido para su último partido amistoso antes de debutar en Tokio

México vs Guatemala: así fue el doblete de Rogelio Funes Mori en la Copa Oro 2021

Confirman a Verónica Castro en bioserie de “El loco” Valdés: “el amor de su vida”

Ari Borovoy habría lanzado indirecta a miembros de OV7 en medio de la polémica

“Los monstruos” y “Los nuevos monstruos”: dos comedias italianas que parecen hechas a la medida de Argentina

Survivor México: tundieron en redes a Paco y Gary por hacer trampa

Benito Castro se lanzó contra Paola Durante por la serie de Paco Stanley: “manchan su memoria”

El valor de la visualización en la toma de grandes decisiones profesionales

Qué es el “turismo de venganza” y por qué preocupa a las autoridades sanitarias

Etiquetado frontal: la importancia de saber qué es lo que vamos a comer

Por qué los expertos aseguran que los niños pagarán las consecuencias si los adultos no se vacunan

Los pacientes con long COVID presentan un estado físico peor que enfermos de cáncer en rehabilitación, según un estudio de los CDC de EEUU