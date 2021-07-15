ADVISORY EUROPE-WEATHER/LASCHET

NRW Premier Laschet newser after emergency meeting

Start: 16 Jul 2021 07:55 GMT

End: 16 Jul 2021 09:00 GMT

DUESSELDORF - Armin Laschet, premier of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and a candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, holds a news conference following an emergency cabinet meeting after heavy flooding cost over 40 people their lives in west Germany.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com