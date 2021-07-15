COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP

Por
REUTERSJUL 15
14 de Julio de 2021

Newser on China's national economic performance in Q2

Start: 15 Jul 2021 02:00 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2021 03:09 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Spokesperson for the National Statistics Bureau, Liu Aihua, holds a news conference on China's national economic performance in the second quarter of the year.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

