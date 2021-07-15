ADVISORY BRAZIL-BOLSONARO/

Bolsonaro arrives in Sao Paulo for medical tests

Start: 14 Jul 2021 21:43 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2021 00:46 GMT

SAO PAULO.- Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Sao Paulo for additional tests to investigate the obstructed intestine and possible emergency surgery. Bolsonaro will then be taken to hospital in Sao Paulo.

SCHEDULE (TIMES APPROX)

2130GMT - Bolsonaro arrives in Sao Paulo

2300GMT - Bolsonaro arrives at hospital

