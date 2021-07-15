COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 14 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRAZIL-BOLSONARO/

Por
REUTERSJUL 15
14 de Julio de 2021

Bolsonaro arrives in Sao Paulo for medical tests

Start: 14 Jul 2021 21:43 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2021 00:46 GMT

SAO PAULO.- Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Sao Paulo for additional tests to investigate the obstructed intestine and possible emergency surgery. Bolsonaro will then be taken to hospital in Sao Paulo.

SCHEDULE (TIMES APPROX)

2130GMT - Bolsonaro arrives in Sao Paulo

2300GMT - Bolsonaro arrives at hospital

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

INFONAVIT: qué hacer para obtener un monto mayor de crédito

INFONAVIT: qué hacer para obtener un monto mayor de crédito

A Ben Affleck le preguntaron si piensa casarse con JLo y sorprendió con su respuesta en español

Dimayor planea hacer más partidos cambiando los cuartos de final por cuadrangulares y acogiendo público en los estadios

INE multó por más de 1.7 millones de pesos a partidos políticos por uso indebido de datos personales

La maldición de la selección mexicana que le impediría ganar la Copa Oro 2021

DEPORTES

La maldición de la selección mexicana que le impediría ganar la Copa Oro 2021

La maldición de la selección mexicana que le impediría ganar la Copa Oro 2021

“México contra México”: la advertencia de Faitelson sobre el grito homofóbico

Miguel Herrera pidió paciencia a la afición para ver un estilo de juego diferente en Tigres

Los Tigres de Quintana Roo se quedarán sin estadio en el cierre de temporada 2021 de la LMB

La carta de Jadon Sancho tras haber recibido insultos racistas por fallar un penal en la final de la Eurocopa: “Es el peor sentimiento que he sufrido”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Última esposa de Joan Sebastian estaría retrasando proceso para repartir su herencia, afirmó abogado

Última esposa de Joan Sebastian estaría retrasando proceso para repartir su herencia, afirmó abogado

A Ben Affleck le preguntaron si piensa casarse con JLo y sorprendió con su respuesta en español

Fans de YosStop convocaron a marcha para exigir su libertad

Britney Spears podrá contratar un nuevo abogado en su batalla contra la tutela de su padre

Hijos y nieto del “Loco” Valdés reavivaron la disputa familiar por la serie biográfica del comediante

TENDENCIAS

Crean dispositivo que convierte el sudor humano en una batería

Crean dispositivo que convierte el sudor humano en una batería

Niños y adolescentes también pueden padecer el síndrome Post COVID

Microsoft estrena Windows 365, su primer sistema operativo en la nube

Cómo funciona el número 149 para asistencia a las víctimas de siniestros viales que ahora cubre todo el país

¿Por qué la música a una velocidad superior a 120 latidos por minuto tendría incidencia en la propagación del COVID-19?