ADVISORY BRAZIL-BOLSONARO/

Bolsonaro arrives in Sao Paulo for medical tests
Start: 14 Jul 2021 21:43 GMT
End: 15 Jul 2021 00:46 GMT
SAO PAULO.- Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Sao Paulo for additional tests to investigate the obstructed intestine and possible emergency surgery. Bolsonaro will then be taken to hospital in Sao Paulo.
SCHEDULE (TIMES APPROX)
2130GMT - Bolsonaro arrives in Sao Paulo
2300GMT - Bolsonaro arrives at hospital
