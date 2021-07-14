COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 14 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Por
REUTERSJUL 14
14 de Julio de 2021

Biden meets with governors, mayors on infrastructure

Start: 14 Jul 2021 19:15 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2021 20:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with bipartisan group of governors and mayors to discuss his infrastructure plan.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Con Cantillo, Luis Díaz y Teo Gutiérrez, en 2018, el Junior llegó a la final de la Copa Sudamericana

Con Cantillo, Luis Díaz y Teo Gutiérrez, en 2018, el Junior llegó a la final de la Copa Sudamericana

Vincularon a proceso a la hija del ex gobernador de Nayarit, Roberto Sandoval

Gobernación de Valle anuncia toque de queda y ley seca para la próxima semana

Las imágenes al interior de la batalla por Tepalcatepec

Twitter elimina Fleets, apenas tras 8 meses de su creación

DEPORTES

El PSG hizo oficial el fichaje del mejor jugador de la Eurocopa

El PSG hizo oficial el fichaje del mejor jugador de la Eurocopa

Etapa 17: Pogacar volvió a ganar y se afianzó en el liderato del Tour de Francia; Rigoberto Urán salió del podio

El audio del grosero error del VAR en el gol anulado a Cerro Porteño ante Fluminense: no vieron al jugador que habilitaba a Boselli

Fórmula 1: la sombra de Leclerc se cierne sobre la renovación de Checo Pérez con Red Bull

Pisoteado y con dos costillas rotas: así acabó el padre de una figura de la selección inglesa durante el bochornoso episodio en Wembley

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Demi Moore deslumbró posando en bikini y al natural

Demi Moore deslumbró posando en bikini y al natural

“No le creo”: Alejandra Ávalos tunde a Anel Noreña por herencia de José José

“No voy a dejar que me pisoteen”: Héctor Parra rompe el silencio desde la cárcel

La Fiscalía General de Justicia presentó seis videos en contra de YosStop por el delito de Pornografía Infantil

La explosiva entrevista de Oprah Winfrey con el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle fue nominada a los premios Emmy

TENDENCIAS

Netflix enviará correos a padres mostrando lo que sus hijos ven en la plataforma

Netflix enviará correos a padres mostrando lo que sus hijos ven en la plataforma

App de mensajería Discord compra empresa de tecnología anti-bullying

iPhone 13: qué se sabe sobre el próximo móvil de Apple

Uno de los genetistas más prestigiosos dice que hay que investigar más sobre las dosis de refuerzo de las vacunas ARN

La guerra entre alemanes trae un nuevo récord para un SUV en Nürburgring