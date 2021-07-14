COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/BLUEORIGIN

Por
REUTERSJUL 14
14 de Julio de 2021

Billionaire Bezos launches into space on New Shepard rocket

Start: 20 Jul 2021 11:30 GMT

End: 20 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

WEST TEXAS, TEXAS - Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos and his brother will join the winner of an auction for a seat on Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft.

Blue Origin, Bezos' rocket company, is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

Reuters

