ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Miércoles 14 de Julio de 2021
Jens Spahn joins Tedros for WHO briefing on COVID-19 latest

Start: 15 Jul 2021 11:55 GMT

End: 15 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) and German minister of health, Jens Spahn to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Briefing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

