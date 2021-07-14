COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU

Por
REUTERSJUL 14
13 de Julio de 2021

Newser as EU releases a raft of new climate policy proposals

Start: 14 Jul 2021 12:15 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2021 13:15 GMT

BRUSSELS – A panel of EU commissioners including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and climate commissioner Frans Timmermans attend a news conference to present 12 new climate policy proposals, which together would help the bloc reach its goal of cutting climate-warming emissions 55% by 2030.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT (exact time TBC) - news conference with European Commissioners

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

