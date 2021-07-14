COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY BRAZIL-BOLSONARO/

Por
REUTERSJUL 14
14 de Julio de 2021

Bolsonaro arrives in Sao Paulo for medical tests

Start: 14 Jul 2021 21:30 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2021 22:30 GMT

SAO PAULO.- Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Sao Paulo for additional tests to investigate the obstructed intestine and possible emergency surgery. Bolsonaro will then be taken to hospital in Sao Paulo.

SCHEDULE (TIMES APPROX)

2130GMT - Bolsonaro arrives in Sao Paulo

2300GMT - Bolsonaro arrives at hospital

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

