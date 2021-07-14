ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-ARRIVAL

Afghanistan commander General Miller returns to the U.S.

Start: 14 Jul 2021 14:39 GMT

End: 14 Jul 2021 14:44 GMT

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley host an arrival event for General Austin S. Miller upon his return from Afghanistan to the U.S. General Miller has stepped down as commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

