Nominados a los premios Emmy de la TV en las principales categorías

La última temporada de Netflix del drama real británico "The Crown" y la serie de Star Wars de Disney+, "The Mandalorian", encabezan la carrera hacia los premios Emmy con 24 nominaciones cada una. La miniserie "WandaVision" quedó en un cercano tercer lugar con 23.

A continuación, la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías para los 73° Premios Emmy, los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán en Los Ángeles el 19 de septiembre.

- Mejor serie dramática -

"The Boys" (Prime Video)

"Bridgerton" (Netflix)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Pose" (FX Networks)

"This is Us" (NBC)

- Mejor comedia -

"black-ish" (ABC)

"Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

"Emily in Paris" (Netflix)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"PEN15" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

- Mejor actor dramático -

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

- Mejor actriz dramática -

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

- Mejor actor de comedia -

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

- Mejor actriz de comedia -

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

- Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática -

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"

John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"

- Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática -

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"

Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

- Mejor actor secundario de comedia -

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"

Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

- Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia -

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

- Mejor miniserie -

"I May Destroy You" (HBO)

"Mare of Easttown" (HBO)

"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

"The Underground Railroad" (Prime Video)

"WandaVision" (Disney+)

- Mejor película para televisión -

"Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square" (Netflix)

"Oslo" (HBO)

"Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" (Lifetime)

"Sylvie's Love" (Prime Video)

"Uncle Frank" (Prime Video)

- Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión -

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom, Jr, "Hamilton"

- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión -

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kate Winslet, "Mare Of Easttown"

- Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión -

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"

Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"

Evan Peters, "Mare Of Easttown"

Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"

- Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión -

Renee Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"

Julianne Nicholson, "Mare Of Easttown"

Jean Smart, "Mare Of Easttown"

Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"

- Series con más nominaciones -

"The Crown" - 24

"The Mandalorian" - 24

"WandaVision" - 23

"The Handmaid's Tale" - 21

"Saturday Night Live" - 21

"Ted Lasso" - 20

