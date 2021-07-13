ADVISORY USA-SECURITY/CUBA-HAITI-MAYORKAS

Mayorkas speaks on maritime migrant operations near Florida

Start: 13 Jul 2021 19:53 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2021 20:10 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas holds an in-person briefing on Maritime Migrant Interdiction Operations in the Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com