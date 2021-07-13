COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 13 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-SECURITY/CUBA-HAITI-MAYORKAS

Por
REUTERSJUL 13
13 de Julio de 2021

Mayorkas speaks on maritime migrant operations near Florida

Start: 13 Jul 2021 19:53 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2021 20:10 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas holds an in-person briefing on Maritime Migrant Interdiction Operations in the Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Messi, el jugador más valioso de la Copa América y de la Eurocopa: sus impactantes estadísticas

Messi, el jugador más valioso de la Copa América y de la Eurocopa: sus impactantes estadísticas

Raúl Jiménez volverá a jugar después de ocho meses de inactividad

Kínder celebra graduación y no invita a pequeño con síndrome de Down, su madre denunció discriminación

Daniela Ospina sí se manifestó por el cumpleaños de James Rodríguez

“Estoy dedicada a la ciudad”: la respuesta de Claudia Sheinbaum tras destape de Ebrard para 2024

DEPORTES

El arquero de Italia reveló por qué no festejó su atajada en el último penal ante Inglaterra y sorprendió a todos

El arquero de Italia reveló por qué no festejó su atajada en el último penal ante Inglaterra y sorprendió a todos

Simone Biles dio detalles de la depresión que sufrió tras haber sido abusada: “Dormir era lo más parecido a la muerte”

La increíble transformación de Juampi Sorin tras cumplir la promesa que había hecho por el título de Argentina en la Copa América

Memo Ochoa cumple 36 años: las mejores atajadas del legendario portero mexicano

Cómo se verían Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo y otras estrellas del fútbol en el Mundial del 86: la publicación furor en redes

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Residente y más artistas alzaron su voz contra la represión en Cuba: “Lo que denunciaste de la derecha lo está haciendo la izquierda”

Residente y más artistas alzaron su voz contra la represión en Cuba: “Lo que denunciaste de la derecha lo está haciendo la izquierda”

“Dedícate a bailar”: la mordaz crítica a Bella de la Vega en su debut en “¡Quiero Cantar!” en Venga la Alegría

Global Citizen Live: el concierto benéfico de 24 horas con The Weeknd, Billie Eilish y más

Bella de la Vega, la ex madrastra de Gael García, reveló cuánto gana en su OnlyFans

Momento incómodo en Pasapalabra: un participante hizo trampa y la producción no se lo dejó pasar

TENDENCIAS

Si ya recibí las dos dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID, ¿es seguro ir al gimnasio?

Si ya recibí las dos dosis de la vacuna contra el COVID, ¿es seguro ir al gimnasio?

Por falla en WhatsApp podrían quedar expuestas las direcciones IP de sus usuarios

Youtube Shorts se lanzó oficialmente en todo el mundo

Poncho de autor: cómo los diseñadores argentinos resignifican esta prenda tradicional

Johnson & Johnson y AstraZeneca estudian una eventual modificación de sus vacunas contra el COVID-19 para evitar los cuadros de trombosis