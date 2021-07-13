ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Biden delivers remarks on protecting the right to vote

Start: 13 Jul 2021 18:45 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2021 19:45 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, PA - U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Philadelphia to deliver remarks on protecting the right to vote.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

