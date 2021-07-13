ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/MONUMENTS

Olympic organisers unveil Tokyo 2020 recovery monuments

Start: 13 Jul 2021 00:37 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2021 02:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - 'Tokyo 2020 Recovery Monuments', which symbolise three northern prefectures' recovery from the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and Fukushima nuclear crisis, are unveiled by Olympic organisers in the Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery next to the Olympic Stadium. The Vice Director General of Tokyo 2020 Takashi Yamamoto will speak.

