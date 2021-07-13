ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE

China releases import, export and trade balance data for June
Start: 13 Jul 2021 01:50 GMT
End: 13 Jul 2021 03:00 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Customs spokesman Li Kuiwen holds a news conference as China releases import and export trade data for June and the first half of the year, amid concerns the country's exports may have lost some momentum as virus outbreaks and port delays pressured trading despite solid global demand helped by the easing lockdown measures and vaccination drives.
