Lunes 12 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE

REUTERS JUL 13
12 de Julio de 2021

China releases import, export and trade balance data for June

Start: 13 Jul 2021 01:50 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2021 03:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Customs spokesman Li Kuiwen holds a news conference as China releases import and export trade data for June and the first half of the year, amid concerns the country's exports may have lost some momentum as virus outbreaks and port delays pressured trading despite solid global demand helped by the easing lockdown measures and vaccination drives.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

