Lunes 12 de Julio de 2021
Estas han sido las 5 fotos de Chiquis imperdibles en Instagram

Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

Chiquis (@chiquis) causó un gran éxito en sus redes sociales por las últimas publicaciones que realizó en las últimas horas. Los 5 posteos de historias y fotografías, provocaron más de 942.907 de interacciones entre sus followers.

Los posts más relevantes son:



Me suelto el pelo pa ti, solo pa ti.. “Pa Ti” -COMING SOON! 🎶 #NewMusic #NuevaMusica



It’s taken me all day to write this. I guess because a part of me is upset, hurt.. disappointed. Not necessarily with you, just with how certain things have played out over the past 8 and half years. It makes my heart sad and it makes me miss you even more. I mean I miss you every single day, but days like these really magnify the pain I suppress on a daily basis because I have to be strong for us. I wish with all my heart you were here so I can dance to “Blow the whistle”, take a shot of tequila and laugh with you like we did on your 40th birthday. What I would give to go back to that night. But, no matter how much pain I feel, I celebrate you.. because thank God 52 years ago today we were all blessed with your existence. It’s an honor to be your daughter. Happy Birthday momma dukes. I love you.. forever and ever. @jennirivera #PowerTeam



Hoy celebro la vida, el amor, la paz y el futuro. Le doy gracias a Dios y a mi madre por traerme al mundo y por haberme dado la oportunidad de amar y ser amada. Hoy me siento feliz, plena, renovada.. y llena de fortaleza. God is good all the time, all the time God is good. Thank you all for the birthday wishes! 💖🎂🍾🎉 Los Quiero



Happy Father’s Day, momma. You were all I ever needed. Thank you for the sacrifices you made to make sure we were ok and had all we needed. I admire you, now more than ever. It doesn’t matter how old I am or how much time goes by, I still miss you. I still need you. Every. Single. Day. I love you, momma.



Felicidades Lupe 🎉🍾 El ganador del G-Wagon!! 💜 (LINK EN BIO) Para video completo. 🎥: @films_a

Janney Marín Rivera, mejor conocida como Chiquis Rivera, nació en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de junio de 198. Es hija de la artista Jenni Rivera. Es una cantante, compositora, empresaria, escritora y celebridad estadounidense.

Chiquis comenzó su carrera artística en el 2014, al publicar su primer sencillo titulado «Paloma Blanca».​ Hizo su debut en televisión internacional durante los Premios Juventud al presentar su segundo sencillo «Esa no soy yo». Comenzó a grabar su primer álbum ese mismo año, publicando Paloma Blanca como un tributo a su madre.

Su primera aparición en televisión fue en el reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C y también en I Love Jenni. En 2015, estuvo nominada a los Premios Lo Nuestro en la categoría Artista Femenina Regional del Año junto con su madre Jenni Rivera. Además, en esta entrega de premios tuvo una participación especial ya que cantó el tema «La Malquerida».

