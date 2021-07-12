ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden departs from Delaware Air National Guard Base
Start: 12 Jul 2021 00:17 GMT
End: 12 Jul 2021 00:40 GMT
Delaware - U.S. President Joe Biden travels from his home in Wilmington, Delaware back to the White House.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com