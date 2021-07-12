ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden departs from Delaware Air National Guard Base

Start: 12 Jul 2021 00:17 GMT

End: 12 Jul 2021 00:40 GMT

Delaware - U.S. President Joe Biden travels from his home in Wilmington, Delaware back to the White House.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com