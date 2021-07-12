COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 12 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ITA-ENG/

Por
REUTERS
12 de Julio de 2021

Victorious Italian soccer team meets President Mattarella

Start: 12 Jul 2021 13:46 GMT

End: 12 Jul 2021 14:46 GMT

ROME – Victorious Italian soccer team meets President Mattarella.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT - Team leaves hotel (REUTERS)

TBC - Team arrives at the Qurinale Palace (REUTERS)

TBC - Team meets president (RAI)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / RAI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

