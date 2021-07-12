COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 12 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUL 12
9 de Julio de 2021

WHO briefing on the latest in the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 12 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Jair Bolsonaro habló sobre la represión en Cuba: “Fueron a pedir libertad y recibieron balas de goma, golpes y prisión”

Jair Bolsonaro habló sobre la represión en Cuba: “Fueron a pedir libertad y recibieron balas de goma, golpes y prisión”

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

Vacunación en Ecatepec de 30 a 39 años: fechas, sedes y requisitos

Cómo es la casa de Juan Gabriel que está a la venta por 36 MDP

“¿Dónde he escuchado eso?”: Chumel Torres comparó el gobierno de AMLO con el presidente de Cuba

DEPORTES

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil

Internaron a la hija de 5 meses de Lautaro Martínez luego de sufrir un accidente doméstico

Revelaron los detalles de la impactante lesión que sufrió Conor McGregor y cuánto tiempo estará de baja

Los mensajes de Federer y Nadal a Djokovic luego de que el serbio los alcanzara como máximos ganadores de títulos de Grand Slam

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

Cómo es la casa de Juan Gabriel que está a la venta por 36 MDP

Andrea Legarreta cumple 50 años: así la celebraron en “Hoy”

Golpea el COVID-19 al Grupo la Firma: suspende conciertos

Marisol González reveló la verdadera razón por la que dejó “Hoy”

TENDENCIAS

Qué dijo Moderna del acuerdo con la Argentina por 20 millones de vacunas contra el COVID-19

Qué dijo Moderna del acuerdo con la Argentina por 20 millones de vacunas contra el COVID-19

Nuevo récord: subastaron un cartucho sellado del legendario “Super Mario” en 1,56 millones de dólares

Llegó la solución para la falla en la conexión a wifi de los iPhone

Los robots Pepper y Spot harán de público en los Juegos Olímpicos de Japón

1 de cada 6 personas que tuvieron COVID-19 verán alterada su frecuencia cardíaca por varios meses