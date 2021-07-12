ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MERKEL-RKI -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

Merkel and Spahn visit RKI in Berlin, hold a news conference
Start: 13 Jul 2021 09:00 GMT
End: 13 Jul 2021 11:00 GMT
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn visit the Robert-Koch-Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases in Berlin, and then hold a joint news conference with the head of RKI, Lothar Wieler.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT Merkel visits RKI
1000GMT Joint news conference with Merkel, Spahn and Wieler
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: CORONA POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com