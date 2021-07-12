COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 12 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MERKEL-RKI -- APPROXIMATE START TIME --

Por
REUTERSJUL 12
12 de Julio de 2021

Merkel and Spahn visit RKI in Berlin, hold a news conference

Start: 13 Jul 2021 09:00 GMT

End: 13 Jul 2021 11:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn visit the Robert-Koch-Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases in Berlin, and then hold a joint news conference with the head of RKI, Lothar Wieler.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Merkel visits RKI

1000GMT Joint news conference with Merkel, Spahn and Wieler

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Cómo lograr que nuestro perro nos de la pata y por qué es importante que aprendan este truco

Cómo lograr que nuestro perro nos de la pata y por qué es importante que aprendan este truco

Un misterioso hallazgo arqueológico de dientes de tiburón en Israel desvela a los científicos

El régimen cubano amenazó a los manifestantes y dijo que se defenderá “al precio que sea necesario”

Polémica entre megamillonarios: la empresa de Jeff Bezos sostiene que Richard Branson no llegó al espacio

Repudiable actitud de hinchas ingleses tras la derrota: abandonaron Wembley antes de la premiación y emboscaron a fanáticos italianos

DEPORTES

Repudiable actitud de hinchas ingleses tras la derrota: abandonaron Wembley antes de la premiación y emboscaron a fanáticos italianos

Repudiable actitud de hinchas ingleses tras la derrota: abandonaron Wembley antes de la premiación y emboscaron a fanáticos italianos

“Quiero quedarme para toda la vida”: el video que publicó el Barcelona en medio de las negociaciones por la renovación de Messi

Elogios a Scaloni y al juego de la Selección en la final y un dardo a Brasil: las reflexiones de Ángel Cappa sobre Argentina campeón

La consagración de Rodrigo De Paul: los gestos que lo acercaron a su amigo Messi y cómo se volvió imprescindible para Scaloni

28 historias mínimas de los héroes argentinos que levantaron la Copa América en el Maracaná

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El día de compras de Paris Hilton y el viaje familiar de Kourtney Kardashian y Travis Barker a Disney: celebrities en un click

El día de compras de Paris Hilton y el viaje familiar de Kourtney Kardashian y Travis Barker a Disney: celebrities en un click

El padre de Britney Spears gastó más de USD 2 millones de su hija en su defensa para mantener la tutela

Grafóloga analizó a YosStop y a Ainara Suárez: “es muy cruel”

Largas filas, poca distancia social y mucha escena local: fallos y aciertos en el inicio de la temporada de festivales de música en Europa

Survivor México: Cyntia, Gary y Fernando chocaron en duelo; quién fue el eliminado de este 11 de julio

TENDENCIAS

El hospital post COVID-19: cómo la analítica de datos puede mejorar la calidad de atención y generar una mayor eficiencia

El hospital post COVID-19: cómo la analítica de datos puede mejorar la calidad de atención y generar una mayor eficiencia

Actividad física: cómo debe ser una correcta caminata rápida

Un hombre muerto hace 3.000 años podría ser la primera víctima conocida de un tiburón, según un descubrimiento científico

Semáforos viajeros: qué significan los países amarillos, verdes y rojos

Científicos investigan cómo el COVID-19 ingresa al cerebro y lo daña