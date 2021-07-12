COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 12 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUL 12
12 de Julio de 2021

UK govt expected to confirm if end to lockdown will go ahead

Start: 12 Jul 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 12 Jul 2021 17:00 GMT

LONDON - The British government is expected to confirm if end to lockdown will go ahead at a coronavirus news briefing.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Briefing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GOVERNMENT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

¿Pueden las vacunas actuar como principal barrera de protección contra el COVID prolongado?

¿Pueden las vacunas actuar como principal barrera de protección contra el COVID prolongado?

AMLO criticó la difusión internacional de las protestas en Cuba contra la dictadura y pidió a otros gobiernos no intervenir

Marisol González reveló la verdadera razón por la que dejó “Hoy”

Revelaron los detalles de la impactante lesión que sufrió Conor McGregor y cuánto tiempo estará de baja

Samuel García podría reiniciar clases presenciales en Nuevo León tras su toma de posesión

DEPORTES

Revelaron los detalles de la impactante lesión que sufrió Conor McGregor y cuánto tiempo estará de baja

Revelaron los detalles de la impactante lesión que sufrió Conor McGregor y cuánto tiempo estará de baja

Los mensajes de Federer y Nadal a Djokovic luego de que el serbio los alcanzara como máximos ganadores de títulos de Grand Slam

Boris Johnson condenó los insultos racistas contra los futbolistas ingleses que fallaron los penales: “Son héroes”

Repudiable actitud de hinchas ingleses tras la derrota: abandonaron Wembley antes de la premiación y emboscaron a fanáticos italianos

“Quiero quedarme para toda la vida”: el video que publicó el Barcelona en medio de las negociaciones por la renovación de Messi

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Marisol González reveló la verdadera razón por la que dejó “Hoy”

Marisol González reveló la verdadera razón por la que dejó “Hoy”

Michelle Salas defendió a Frida Sofía: pidió un alto a las comparaciones

Daff Hoffman, prima de YosStop, denunció otro caso de violencia al interior de su familia: “Fueron cómplices”

“El amor se encuentra”: el emotivo mensaje de José Eduardo Derbez a su novia Paola Dalay

El día de compras de Paris Hilton y el viaje familiar de Kourtney Kardashian y Travis Barker a Disney: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

¿Sería efectivo dar dosis más bajas de las vacunas contra el COVID-19 para proteger a más personas cuanto antes?

¿Sería efectivo dar dosis más bajas de las vacunas contra el COVID-19 para proteger a más personas cuanto antes?

El significado del vuelo de Richard Branson para el turismo espacial

El auto eléctrico alemán que nació para los Juegos Olímpicos de 1972

El hospital post COVID-19: cómo la analítica de datos puede mejorar la calidad de atención y generar una mayor eficiencia

Actividad física: cómo debe ser una correcta caminata rápida