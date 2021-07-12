COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 12 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/ARRIVALS--NEW START TIME--

Por
REUTERSJUL 12
9 de Julio de 2021

EU foreign ministers arrive for Foreign Affairs Council

Start: 12 Jul 2021 06:06 GMT

End: 12 Jul 2021 07:35 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels. The Foreign Affairs Council is chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell. It will start with a discussion on current affairs, during which ministers will have the opportunity to receive updates and react to the latest developments concerning Afghanistan, South Caucasus and Lebanon. The meeting will then continue with an exchange of views on the geopolitics of new digital technologies, Ethiopia and the Strategic Compass. Ministers are also expected to approve conclusions on a Globally Connected Europe and on the EU's priorities at the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations. Over a working lunch, they will have the opportunity to informally exchange views with the Israeli Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Yair Lapid.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - arrivals

0715GMT approx - Borrell doorstep

0730GMT - meeting begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

