Domingo 11 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGIN GALACTIC

Por
REUTERSJUL 11
9 de Julio de 2021

Virgin Galactic takes off on first fully crewed spaceflight

Start: 11 Jul 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2021 14:00 GMT

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, UNITED STATES - Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity takes off with its first fully crewed spaceflight with Sir Richard Branson, on or after July 11.

A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane would mark a key milestone in a race to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

It would also mean that Branson would travel beyond Earth's atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism venture Blue Origin.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - start of event - Flight from take off to landing is expected to take between 60 and 75 minutes

TIME TBC - monitoring for a possible news conference following the flight

TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST COURTESY VIRGIN GALACTIC ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. MUSIC NOT CLEARED FOR USE, PLEASE CHECK WITH THE APPLICABLE COLLECTING SOCIETY OR RELEVANT RIGHTS HOLDERS IN YOUR TERRITORY REGARDING CLEARANCE OF ANY SOUND RECORDINGS.

DIGITAL: MUST COURTESY VIRGIN GALACTIC ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. MUSIC NOT CLEARED FOR USE, PLEASE CHECK WITH THE APPLICABLE COLLECTING SOCIETY OR RELEVANT RIGHTS HOLDERS IN YOUR TERRITORY REGARDING CLEARANCE OF ANY SOUND RECORDINGS.

Source: VIRGIN GALACTIC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

