Domingo 11 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGIN GALACTIC --updated restrix--UPDATED TIME

REUTERSJUL 11
9 de Julio de 2021

Virgin Galactic takes off on first fully crewed spaceflight

Start: 11 Jul 2021 14:30 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2021 15:30 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: START TIME HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL 1430GMT DUE TO WEATHER. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, UNITED STATES - Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity takes off with its first fully crewed spaceflight with Sir Richard Branson, on or after July 11.

A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane would mark a key milestone in a race to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

It would also mean that Branson would travel beyond Earth's atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism venture Blue Origin.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - start of event - Flight from take off to landing is expected to take between 60 and 75 minutes

TIME TBC - monitoring for a possible news conference following the flight

TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Source: VIRGIN GALACTIC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

