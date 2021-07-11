ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGIN GALACTIC-NEWSER

Richard Branson gives newser after spaceflight

Start: 11 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, UNITED STATES - Richard Branson gives newser after Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity returns from spaceflight.

A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane would mark a key milestone in a race to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

It would also mean that Branson would travel beyond Earth's atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism venture Blue Origin.

SCHEDULE:

1430gmt Start of event

1520GMT Release of Unity22 (and following: coast and weightlessness and re-entry)

1535GMT Unity 22 landing

1547GMT Khalid Performance “New Normal”

1607GMT Unity22 arrives on ramp and crew disembarks for brief refresh

1618GMT Flight crew heads to astronaut stage; wings ceremony on astronaut stage

1700GMT News Conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com