ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGIN GALACTIC-NEWSER

Richard Branson gives newser after spaceflight
Start: 11 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 11 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, UNITED STATES - Richard Branson gives newser after Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity returns from spaceflight.
A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane would mark a key milestone in a race to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.
It would also mean that Branson would travel beyond Earth's atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism venture Blue Origin.
SCHEDULE:
1430gmt Start of event
1520GMT Release of Unity22 (and following: coast and weightlessness and re-entry)
1535GMT Unity 22 landing
1547GMT Khalid Performance “New Normal”
1607GMT Unity22 arrives on ramp and crew disembarks for brief refresh
1618GMT Flight crew heads to astronaut stage; wings ceremony on astronaut stage
1700GMT News Conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com