Domingo 11 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ITA-ENG/STADIUM-FANS --UPDATED DETAILS--

Por
REUTERSJUL 11
11 de Julio de 2021

Soccer fans gather to watch the Euro 2020 final

Start: 11 Jul 2021 17:50 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2021 22:53 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE**

UPDATE AS OF 2242GMT - ITALIANS TAKE TO THE STREETS IN ROME TO CELEBRATE

---

LONDON, CROYDON, WEMBLEY / ROME - Soccer fans gather to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT - Fans arrive at Wembley stadium

1900GMT - Kickoff

FROM 1830GMT APPROX - A mixed signal of fans arriving at Wembley Stadium, gathering and watching the match in fanzones at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Trafalgar Square in central London and at the Boxpark Croydon venue in south London.

2200GMT - Italians celebrate winning the Euro 2020 championship in Piazza Venezia Piazza del Popolo

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / POSS ENGLISH AND ITALIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

