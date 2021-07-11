COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 11 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ITA-ENG/STADIUM-FANS

Por
REUTERSJUL 11
11 de Julio de 2021

Soccer fans gather to watch the Euro 2020 final

Start: 11 Jul 2021 17:50 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2021 18:50 GMT

LONDON, CROYDON, WEMBLEY / ROME - Soccer fans gather to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT - Fans arrive at Wembley stadium

1900GMT - Kickoff

FROM 1830GMT APPROX - A mixed signal of fans arriving at Wembley Stadium, gathering and watching the match in fanzones at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Trafalgar Square in central London and at the Boxpark Croydon venue in south London.

FROM 2100GMT (OR LATER IF THE MATCH GOES TO EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES) - Fans celebrate their team winning the Eruo 2020 final. If Italy win Reuters will be live from Piazza Venezia in Rome or if England win Reuters will be live from Trafalgar Square and surrounding area.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / POSS ENGLISH AND ITALIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Con doble podio, Sebastián Montoya cerró un nuevo fin de semana en la Fórmula 4 alemana

Con doble podio, Sebastián Montoya cerró un nuevo fin de semana en la Fórmula 4 alemana

Eclipse Solar en México: cuándo será el próximo y desde dónde podrá observarse

Miguel Alemán Magnani ya no está en México desde enero: confirmó el INM

Twitter explicará detalladamente a quiénes y por qué les otorga una cuenta verificada

Histórico: Djokovic se coronó campeón en Wimbledon e igualó a Federer y Nadal con 20 títulos de Grand Slam

DEPORTES

Histórico: Djokovic se coronó campeón en Wimbledon e igualó a Federer y Nadal con 20 títulos de Grand Slam

Histórico: Djokovic se coronó campeón en Wimbledon e igualó a Federer y Nadal con 20 títulos de Grand Slam

La terrible lesión que sufrió Cuauhtémoc Blanco contra Trinidad y Tobago: depresión y ocho meses sin poder jugar

Invitaron al delivery a ver el final del partido de la Selección y el video se volvió viral: “Te amo argentina”

“Cuando perdí fui a darle un abrazo al más grande y mejor de la historia”: el emotivo mensaje de Neymar a Messi tras perder la final de la Copa América

¿Qué te pasa brazuca? El hit de la Selección argentina para burlarse de Brasil por la obtención de la Copa América

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así celebró Vicente Fernández Jr. 15 meses de noviazgo con Mariana González, la “Kardashian mexicana”

Así celebró Vicente Fernández Jr. 15 meses de noviazgo con Mariana González, la “Kardashian mexicana”

Tefi Valenzuela habló sobre la violencia contra las mujeres: “Todos los días nos están matando”

“Siempre se burlan de mí”: Frida Sofía respondió fuerte a quienes la comparan con Michelle Salas

“Buenos días mascotas amaestradas”: Héctor Suárez luego de ser tendencia en redes por sus críticas a AMLO

“A los 8 años se me cruzó una cerveza”: la desgarradora confesión de Mauricio Ochmann sobre su alcoholismo

TENDENCIAS

WhatsApp integrará función para que desaparezcan mensajes después de ser vistos

WhatsApp integrará función para que desaparezcan mensajes después de ser vistos

Por qué el pedido de una tercera dosis de refuerzo de la vacuna de Pfizer generó polémica y controversia con la FDA y los CDC

El futuro de la vivienda y la impresión 3D: entre el diseño y la posibilidad de resolver la crisis habitacional del planeta

Super Adaptados: la conmovedora historia de Franco, un joven con parálisis cerebral

Sin cirugía ni anestesia, cómo es el novedoso balón gástrico para adelgazar que se coloca de manera ambulatoria