Aerials of England team bus travelling to London for Euros final

Start: 11 Jul 2021 16:45 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2021 17:45 GMT

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM- Aerials of London and England team bus travelling ahead of the the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com