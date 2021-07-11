COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 10 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-COPA-BRA-ARG/REAX

Por
REUTERSJUL 11
9 de Julio de 2021

Soccer fans celebrate their team winning Copa America

Start: 11 Jul 2021 02:00 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT IS A DUPLICATE EVENT. PLEASE IGNORE.

EDITORS NOTE: THE LOCATION OF THIS LIVE DEPENDS ON WHICH TEAM WINS COPA AMERICA

==

RIO DE JANEIRO or BUENOS AIRES - Soccer fans celebrate their team winning Copa America

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Emotivo festejo de Messi tras ganar la Copa América: el gesto especial del plantel y el abrazo con Neymar

Emotivo festejo de Messi tras ganar la Copa América: el gesto especial del plantel y el abrazo con Neymar

El desconsolado llanto de Neymar tras perder la final de la Copa América contra Argentina

Sylvia Pasquel dio un spoiler de “MasterChef Celebrity” en vivo

Con una efusiva rutina de boxeo: así celebró Canelo Álvarez otro logro como golfista

Ahora 26 estudiantes de Bolivia resultaron positivos a COVID-19 tras vacaciones en Cancún

DEPORTES

Emotivo festejo de Messi tras ganar la Copa América: el gesto especial del plantel y el abrazo con Neymar

Emotivo festejo de Messi tras ganar la Copa América: el gesto especial del plantel y el abrazo con Neymar

El desconsolado llanto de Neymar tras perder la final de la Copa América contra Argentina

Lionel Messi agiganta su leyenda con la Copa América: quiénes son los futbolistas argentinos con más títulos de la historia

Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner y Santiago Cafiero, los primeros políticos en celebrar el triunfo de la Argentina en la Copa América

Con una efusiva rutina de boxeo: así celebró Canelo Álvarez otro logro como golfista

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Sylvia Pasquel dio un spoiler de “MasterChef Celebrity” en vivo

Sylvia Pasquel dio un spoiler de “MasterChef Celebrity” en vivo

Carmen Aub mostró sus cicatrices tras mastectomía

Así celebró Marlene Favela el bautizo de su hija Bella

Angelique Boyer revela más información sobre el estado de salud de Fernanda Castillo

Emir Pabón y Stefanía de Aranda procederán legalmente en contra del responsable de su accidente

TENDENCIAS

El 83% de los argentinos espera volver a viajar apenas se levanten las restricciones

El 83% de los argentinos espera volver a viajar apenas se levanten las restricciones

Los 10 vehículos más extravagantes de la década del 80

Textiles biodegradables y reutilización de materiales: la sustentabilidad llegó a los productos esenciales

Vinos y Empanadas, el maridaje más argentino

¿Qué convierte a un niño en prodigio?