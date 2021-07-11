COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY FLASH-7123-SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGIN GALACTIC

Por
REUTERSJUL 11
11 de Julio de 2021

Virgin rocket plane carrying Branson launches to edge of space

Start: 11 Jul 2021 16:01 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2021 16:06 GMT

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, UNITED STATES - Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity takes off with its first fully crewed spaceflight with Sir Richard Branson, on or after July 11.

A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane would mark a key milestone in a race to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

It would also mean that Branson would travel beyond Earth's atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism venture Blue Origin.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST COURTESY VIRGIN GALACTIC ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. FOR NEWS USE ONLY. NO RESALE. DIGITAL: MUST COURTESY VIRGIN GALACTIC ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. FOR NEWS USE ONLY. NO RESALE

Source: VIRGIN GALACTIC HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

