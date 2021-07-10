COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ITA-ENG/PREVIEW-ITALY

Por
REUTERSJUL 10
9 de Julio de 2021

Italy news conference & training ahead of Euro 2020 final

Start: 10 Jul 2021 16:18 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2021 17:15 GMT

LONDON - Italy coach Roberto Mancini and a player hold a news conference as the team prepare to face England in the Euro 2020 final at London's Wembley Stadium.

SCHEDULE:

1615-1700GMT Italy news conference

1700-1715GMT Italy training

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

DIGITAL: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

Source: UEFA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ITALIAN / POSS ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

