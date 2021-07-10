COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ITA-ENG/PREVIEW-ENGLAND --UPDATED DETAILS--

JUL 10
9 de Julio de 2021

England news conference ahead of Euro 2020 final

Start: 10 Jul 2021 18:10 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2021 19:00 GMT

*EDITORS PLEASE NOTE*: NO LONGER SHOWING TRAINING

LONDON - England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a news conference as the team prepare to face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at London's Wembley Stadium.

SCHEDULE:

1815-1900GMT News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

DIGITAL: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2021"

Source: UEFA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

