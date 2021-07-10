ADVISORY IRAN-OPPOSITION/RALLY

Thousands of opposition Iranians in exile hold rally

Start: 10 Jul 2021 13:20 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2021 13:30 GMT

PARIS/VARIOUS - Thousands of opposition Iranians in exile, senior American and European lawmakers and politicians join the annual rally of the People's Mojahedin Organisation. The rally is partially held virtually, will call western powers to help removed Iran's new president-elect, Ebrahim Raisi, who they say was involved in mass state-ordered executions in 1988 when he was Tehran deputy prosecutor.

A similar rally in 2018 near Paris escaped a bomb plot, an attemot for which an Iranian diplomat was sentenced to 20 years earlier this year

