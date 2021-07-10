COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 10 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY IRAN-OPPOSITION/RALLY

Por
REUTERSJUL 10
9 de Julio de 2021

Thousands of opposition Iranians in exile hold rally

Start: 10 Jul 2021 13:20 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2021 13:30 GMT

PARIS/VARIOUS - Thousands of opposition Iranians in exile, senior American and European lawmakers and politicians join the annual rally of the People's Mojahedin Organisation. The rally is partially held virtually, will call western powers to help removed Iran's new president-elect, Ebrahim Raisi, who they say was involved in mass state-ordered executions in 1988 when he was Tehran deputy prosecutor.

A similar rally in 2018 near Paris escaped a bomb plot, an attemot for which an Iranian diplomat was sentenced to 20 years earlier this year

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: NONE

Digital: NONE

Source: NCR

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Leopoldo Gómez dejaría la vicepresidencia de Televisa tras la detención de Cárdenas Palomino

Leopoldo Gómez dejaría la vicepresidencia de Televisa tras la detención de Cárdenas Palomino

Camila Sodi y el percance que puso freno a sus sensuales vacaciones por Los Cabos

Las disputas dentro del uribismo y la incertidumbre de quién será su candidato presidencial

Turismo internacional en México tiene repunte del 198.5% interanual en mayo

De Videgaray a Guajardo: estos exfuncionarios del sexenio de Peña Nieto tienen cuentas pendientes con la justicia

DEPORTES

En medio de los rumores, un compañero de Cristiano Ronaldo develó el futuro del portugués

En medio de los rumores, un compañero de Cristiano Ronaldo develó el futuro del portugués

Escobar jonronea y Diamondbacks se impone 5-2 a Dodgers

El impactante intercambio de estrellas que estudian Barcelona y Atlético Madrid

Con un cambio de locación, cómo sigue el retiro de las acreditaciones para los argentinos en la final de la Copa América

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez mantuvo su invicto frente a Sullivan Barrera por la vía del nocaut

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Camila Sodi y el percance que puso freno a sus sensuales vacaciones por Los Cabos

Camila Sodi y el percance que puso freno a sus sensuales vacaciones por Los Cabos

Antonio Rosique, el alma de Exatlón y las épicas narraciones de Juegos Olímpicos: “Mi misión es inspirar a México”

Entre la sensualidad y erotismo de Ana Luisa Peluffo: la historia del primer desnudo que escandalizó al cine mexicano

El director de “Bajos instintos” asegura que Sharon Stone sabía que estaba siendo filmada sin ropa interior

Eduardo Yáñez, el actor que se crió en la cárcel, trabajó en la calle y hoy brilla con un personaje de psicópata en Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Running: cada entrenamiento vale, la importancia de no perderse ninguna salida

Running: cada entrenamiento vale, la importancia de no perderse ninguna salida

¿Tener hijos se convirtió en un lujo que pocos pueden darse?

Construcción “COVID free”: el impacto del coronavirus en la arquitectura y el urbanismo analizado por expertos

Facundo Manes adelantó a Infobae su último libro, a días de confirmar su candidatura: “Esta crisis debe servir para sacar lo mejor de nuestra especie”

Cómo son las naves de Virgin Galactic y Blue Origin que irán al espacio con sus dueños a bordo