ADVISORY --FLASH-- 6005-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/KUNDUZ

Clashes underway between Afghan forces, Taliban in Kunduz

Start: 10 Jul 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 10 Jul 2021 13:02 GMT

KUNDUZ, AFGHANISTAN: Heavy clashes underway between Afghan forces, Taliban in northern Kunduz

VIDEO SHOWS: ARMED CIVILIANS AND AFGHAN SECURITY PERSONNEL FIGHTING WITH THE TALIBAN, AUDIO OF GUNFIRE, EXPLOSION, SMOKE RISING, AFGHAN SECURITY PERSONNEL FIRING MORTOR, SOUNDBITES FROM COMMANDER OF ARMY FORCES, SOLDIER AND RESIDENT OF KUNDUZ.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Afghanistan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL WITH DARI SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com