COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 9 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-FRANCE/PENTAGON--POSSIBLE ONLY--

Por
REUTERSJUL 09
9 de Julio de 2021

U.S. secretary of defense meets French counterpart at Pentagon

Start: 09 Jul 2021 11:44 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2021 12:29 GMT

ARLINGTON, VA - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meets French Defence Minister Florence Parly at the Pentagon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Se descarta apertura de discotecas, estadios y escenarios de conciertos en Bogotá

Se descarta apertura de discotecas, estadios y escenarios de conciertos en Bogotá

Shakira niega que haya incurrido en fraude fiscal en España

“Jacuzzi del infierno”: radiografía del apocalíptico incendio en el Golfo de México que indignó al mundo

Estos son los puntos de pruebas gratuitas de covid-19 este viernes 9 de julio en Bogotá

Paris Hilton paseó en West Hollywood y Eiza Gonzalez fue a comer con amigos: celebrities en un click

DEPORTES

La final de la Copa América entre Argentina y Brasil se disputará con público: cómo se repartirán las entradas

La final de la Copa América entre Argentina y Brasil se disputará con público: cómo se repartirán las entradas

Colombia y Perú lucharán por subirse al podio de la Copa América: hora, TV y formaciones

Los fichajes que incrementaron el precio de Monterrey

Vínculos con el narco y video prohibido con una actriz porno: qué fue del brasileño Vágner Love, verdugo de la Argentina en 2007

Argentina buscará cortar una sequía de 28 años sin títulos: el antes y el después de los campeones en la Copa América del ’93

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Paris Hilton paseó en West Hollywood y Eiza Gonzalez fue a comer con amigos: celebrities en un click

Paris Hilton paseó en West Hollywood y Eiza Gonzalez fue a comer con amigos: celebrities en un click

Auge, caída y redención de una estrella: Val Kilmer conmueve a Cannes

Qué hizo Lucero Mijares con una drag queen y arrasó en las redes sociales

“¿A quién le pido una limosna?”: Raúl Araiza se quedó sin dinero para pagar el estacionamiento y esto fue lo que sucedió

Cuál fue el romántico regalo con el que Juan Osorio cautivó a su novia

TENDENCIAS

Trasplantes con órganos híbridos de cerdo y humanos: una luz ante la escasez de oferta y un problema crónico

Trasplantes con órganos híbridos de cerdo y humanos: una luz ante la escasez de oferta y un problema crónico

Pastelitos, churros, pasta frola y más: 9 recetas dulces para el 9 de julio

Diez vinos y diez empanadas para celebrar el Día de la Independencia

Los 7 clásicos de la cocina criolla para festejar el 9 de julio

Turismo: cuáles son las nuevas restricciones de Portugal ante el aumento de contagios de COVID-19