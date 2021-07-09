COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 9 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/DEPARTURE

Por
REUTERSJUL 09
9 de Julio de 2021

Biden departs for Wilmington, Delaware

Start: 09 Jul 2021 19:08 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2021 20:08 GMT

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Wilmington, Delaware, where he will spend the weekend.

