ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ANTITRUST

Viernes 9 de Julio de 2021
JUL 09
9 de Julio de 2021

Biden makes remarks on competition in American economy

Start: 09 Jul 2021 17:30 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2021 18:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden signs an an executive order that includes over 70 initiatives the White House wants over a dozen agencies to undertake to promote competition throughout the U.S. economy, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

