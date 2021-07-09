ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGIN GALACTIC

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Virgin Galactic takes off on first fully crewed spaceflight

Start: 11 Jul 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2021 14:00 GMT

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, UNITED STATES - Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity takes off with its first fully crewed spaceflight with Sir Richard Branson, on or after July 11.

A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane would mark a key milestone in a race to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

It would also mean that Branson would travel beyond Earth's atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism venture Blue Origin.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - start of event

TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST COURTESY VIRGIN GALACTIC ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: MUST COURTESY VIRGIN GALACTIC ON SCREEN OR IN ACCOMPANYING TEXT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: VIRGIN GALACTIC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

