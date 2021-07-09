ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGIN GALACTIC

Virgin Galactic takes off on first fully crewed spaceflight

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, UNITED STATES - Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity takes off with its first fully crewed spaceflight with Sir Richard Branson, on or after July 11.

A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane would mark a key milestone in a race to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

It would also mean that Branson would travel beyond Earth's atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism venture Blue Origin.

