ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ITA-ENG/STADIUM-FANS

Soccer fans gather to watch the Euro 2020 final
Start: 11 Jul 2021 15:45 GMT
End: 11 Jul 2021 16:45 GMT
LONDON, CROYDON, WEMBLEY / ROME - Soccer fans gather to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.
SCHEDULE:
1545GMT - Fans arrive at Wembley stadium
1900GMT - Kickoff
FROM 1830GMT APPROX - A mixed signal of fans arriving at Wembley Stadium, gathering and watching the match in fanzones at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Trafalgar Square in central London and at the Boxpark Croydon venue in south London.
FROM 2100GMT (OR LATER IF THE MATCH GOES TO EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES) - Fans celebrate their team winning the Eruo 2020 final. If Italy win Reuters will be live from Piazza Venezia in Rome or if England win Reuters will be live from Trafalgar Square and surrounding area.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL / POSS ENGLISH AND ITALIAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com