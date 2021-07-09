COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 9 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-EURO-ITA-ENG/STADIUM-FANS

Por
REUTERS
9 de Julio de 2021

Soccer fans gather to watch the Euro 2020 final

Start: 11 Jul 2021 15:45 GMT

End: 11 Jul 2021 16:45 GMT

LONDON, CROYDON, WEMBLEY / ROME - Soccer fans gather to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT - Fans arrive at Wembley stadium

1900GMT - Kickoff

FROM 1830GMT APPROX - A mixed signal of fans arriving at Wembley Stadium, gathering and watching the match in fanzones at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Trafalgar Square in central London and at the Boxpark Croydon venue in south London.

FROM 2100GMT (OR LATER IF THE MATCH GOES TO EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES) - Fans celebrate their team winning the Eruo 2020 final. If Italy win Reuters will be live from Piazza Venezia in Rome or if England win Reuters will be live from Trafalgar Square and surrounding area.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / POSS ENGLISH AND ITALIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

