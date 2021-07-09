COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 9 de Julio de 2021
ADVISORY SAHEL-SECURITY/MACRON-SUMMIT

9 de Julio de 2021

France's Macron takes part in virtual Sahel security summit

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Niger's President, Mohamed Bazoum, and takes part in a virtual Sahel security summit with other G5 Sahel leaders (Mauritania President, Mohamed Ould El Ghazouani, Mali transitional President, Colonel Assimi Goita, Burkina Faso President, Christian Roch Kabore, and Chad Transitional Military Council President, General Mahamat Idriss Deby.

