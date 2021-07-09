COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 9 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SAHEL-SECURITY/MACRON-SUMMIT--UPDATED TIMINGS

Por
REUTERSJUL 09
9 de Julio de 2021

France's Macron takes part in virtual Sahel security summit

Start: 09 Jul 2021 13:12 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2021 14:25 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EVENT START DELAYED PLEASE MONITOR FOR START

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Niger's President, Mohamed Bazoum, and takes part in a virtual Sahel security summit with other G5 Sahel leaders (Mauritania President, Mohamed Ould El Ghazouani, Mali transitional President, Colonel Assimi Goita, Burkina Faso President, Christian Roch Kabore, and Chad Transitional Military Council President, General Mahamat Idriss Deby.

Schedule:

0940GMT: Arrival of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum

1000GMT APPROX: Round table Playout

1245GMT APPROX: Live news conference with Macron and Bazoum

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cómo hacer llegar una carta o petición a AMLO en Palacio Nacional

