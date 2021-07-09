COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSJUL 09
8 de Julio de 2021

WHO briefing on the latest in the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 09 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE CANCELLED THE NEWS CONFERENCE.

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

El papa Francisco celebrará el Ángelus dominical desde su habitación en el hospital de Roma donde está internado

Colombia y Perú lucharán por subirse al podio de la Copa América: hora, TV y formaciones

“¿A quién le pido una limosna?”: Raúl Araiza se quedó sin dinero para pagar el estacionamiento y esto fue lo que sucedió

Trasplantes con órganos híbridos de cerdo y humanos: una luz ante la escasez de oferta y un problema crónico

