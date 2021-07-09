COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 9 de Julio de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HAITI-PRESIDENT/COLOMBIA--possible only

Por
REUTERSJUL 09
9 de Julio de 2021

Police briefing as Colombian suspects arrested over Haiti president's killing

Start: 09 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

BOGOTA – Colombian police hold news conference after Colombian suspects arrested in connection to Haiti president's killing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: COLOMBIAN POLICE VIDEO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Colombia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Covax confirmó el pago del régimen de Nicolás Maduro y el próximo envío de vacunas contra el COVID-19 a Venezuela

Covax confirmó el pago del régimen de Nicolás Maduro y el próximo envío de vacunas contra el COVID-19 a Venezuela

Variante Delta y nueva ola de COVID-19: ¿hay lugar para vacaciones de verano en Europa?

El atrevido desnudo de Chiquis Rivera que desató las peticiones para que abra su OnlyFans

Cómo es la app que te permite saber si la resistencia al agua de tu celular funciona

Hallaron 14 nuevos cadáveres en el derrumbe de Miami: hay 78 muertes confirmadas y aún quedan 62 desaparecidos

DEPORTES

Russo rompió el silencio: la salida de Tevez, el mercado de pases de Boca y qué equipo piensa poner ante Atlético Mineiro

Russo rompió el silencio: la salida de Tevez, el mercado de pases de Boca y qué equipo piensa poner ante Atlético Mineiro

El planteo de Ángel Cappa sobre un hipotético triunfo de Argentina ante Brasil que abrió el debate en las redes

“¡Bailá ahora!”: qué hay detrás del inesperado enojo de Lionel Messi con Yerry Mina

Chiellini confesó qué le dijo a Jordi Alba antes de la polémica tanda de penales entre Italia y España

La final de la Copa América entre Argentina y Brasil se disputará con público: cómo se repartirán las entradas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El atrevido desnudo de Chiquis Rivera que desató las peticiones para que abra su OnlyFans

El atrevido desnudo de Chiquis Rivera que desató las peticiones para que abra su OnlyFans

“Kylie es a la que menos le gusta”: la mente detrás de “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” revela a Infobae los secretos del reality

K-Pop: BTS estrenó “Permission to Dance”

TV Azteca tras los pasos de Danna Paola: “Venga la Alegría” la quiere para este proyecto, según Álex Kaffie

“Es ridículo”: Ainara Suárez furiosa tras la reunión privada de la mamá de YosStop con autoridades de CDMX

TENDENCIAS

Cómo es Alex, el robot humanoide que atenderá al público en una oficina municipal rusa

Cómo es Alex, el robot humanoide que atenderá al público en una oficina municipal rusa

Drástica reducción de los casos de gripe como consecuencia de la pandemia por el coronavirus

¿Por qué la reapertura anunciada en el Reino Unido multiplicaría las internaciones y las muertes por COVID-19 aún en personas vacunadas?

El doodle de Google recuerda del Día de la Independencia

Cómo obtener el archivo de todos los tuits que publicaste