ADVISORY ARGENTINA-PROTESTS/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY / APPROX START TIME

Argentines protest against Fernandez’ govt on Independence Day

Start: 09 Jul 2021 19:32 GMT

End: 09 Jul 2021 21:13 GMT

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - Argentines take to the streets to protest against Alberto Fernandez' government on Independence Day, as the country reels from a fierce pandemic and a flailing economy. In Buenos Aires, demonstrators will gather at the Obelisk.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Argentina

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com