ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/PRISON-EXTERIORS

Exteriors of prison where South Africa's Zuma is being held
Start: 08 Jul 2021 06:38 GMT
End: 08 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT
ESTCOURT, SOUTH AFRICA - Exterior shots of Estcourt Correctional Centre where South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma is being held after he turned himself in to police to begin 15 months in jail for contempt of court, the culmination of a years-long legal drama seen as test of the post-apartheid state's ability to enforce rule of law.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: South Africa
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com