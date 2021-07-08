COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 8 de Julio de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SAFRICA-ZUMA/PRISON-EXTERIORS

Por
REUTERSJUL 08
8 de Julio de 2021

Exteriors of prison where South Africa's Zuma is being held

Start: 08 Jul 2021 06:38 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

ESTCOURT, SOUTH AFRICA - Exterior shots of Estcourt Correctional Centre where South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma is being held after he turned himself in to police to begin 15 months in jail for contempt of court, the culmination of a years-long legal drama seen as test of the post-apartheid state's ability to enforce rule of law.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

