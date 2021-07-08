COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/JAPAN-SPECTATORS-NEWSER--start delayed

Por
REUTERSJUL 08
8 de Julio de 2021

Tokyo 2020 organisers announce decision on allowing spectators

Start: 08 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 08 Jul 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: UPDATED TIMINGS. EVENT DELAYED - PLEASE MONITOR FOR START TIME

--

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 holds a news conference following a meeting with Olympic organisers including the Japanese government, Tokyo government, International Olympic Committee (IOC), and International Paralympic Committee to determine whether to allow spectators at the Tokyo Games.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

