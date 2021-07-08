ADVISORY HAITI-PRESIDENT/UN

UN Haitian Envoy Helen La Lime speaks at UN briefing
Start: 08 Jul 2021 16:20 GMT
End: 08 Jul 2021 16:51 GMT
UNITED NATIONS/VIRTUAL - Helen La Lime, head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, briefs the press after meeting with the Security Council in a a closed-door session after the assassination of Haiti's president, Jovenel Moise.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Nations
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: Natural/Original
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com